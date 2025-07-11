Pakistan: 9 passengers abducted and killed in Balochistan province

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least nine passengers were abducted and killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. The attack occurred near Zhob, where armed assailants stopped passenger buses, checked identity cards, and selectively shot victims. A provincial government spokesperson said the incident took place late last evening. Some media reports indicated that all the nine people killed were Pakistani military intelligence agents who were travelling to Lahore from Quetta. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.