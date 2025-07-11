Bulgaria’s coalition govt​ survived 4th no-confidence motion in National Assembly

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bulgaria’s six-month-old coalition government​ led by Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov​ today survived its fourth no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. The motion brought forward by opposition parties over alleged failures in the environment and water sectors was supported by 83 deputies in the 240-seat legislature. Backing came from members of the Revival party, Alliance for Rights and Freedoms, Greatness, and Mech, along with nearly half of the We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria alliance. A total of 131 members of Parliament voted against the motion. To succeed, a no-confidence vote must secure the backing of more than half of the Assembly’s members.