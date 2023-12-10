Recent assembly elections have proved validity of Modi’s guarantee; says PM

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the results of the recent assembly elections have proved that the country believes in its Government and its schemes. The Prime Minister said that people through their decision have proved that they only believe in the guarantee of Modi. Mr Modi was addressing the beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra through video conferencing yesterday. He said, providing benefits of government schemes to the marginalized and deprived people is the top priority of his government. The Prime Minister said every woman, farmer, youth, and poor people are VIPs for him and his government is committed to their upliftment.



The Prime Minister said that Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has become a powerful medium to provide services to those who have not so far availed the benefits of government schemes. Mr. Modi said, in the period of less than one month, the yatra has reached more than one crore 25 lakh people of 40 thousand panchayats and many cities of the country. He said people are enthusiastic about this Yatra and have termed the Yatra vehicle as Modi’s vehicle of guarantee (Modi ki Guarantee Wali Gadi). He said people are eagerly waiting and welcoming these vehicles at their places. Mr Modi said that the Modi ki Guarantee wali Gadi got a rousing welcome and even welcoming committees were formed for the purpose by Gram Panchayats at many places. He said, through these vehicles, benefits of government services are being provided even in far-flung areas of the nation like villages of Andman and Jammu and Kashmir. Mr. Modi underlining the achievements of the Yatra, the Prime Minister said, in a short span, around one lakh new Ujjvala connections have been given to the beneficiaries and more than 35 lakh Ayushman health cards have been distributed through such vans during this campaign.



Talking about the Lakhpati Didi campaign, Mr. Modi said that his government has set a target to uplift 2 crore women working in Self Help Groups, as Lakhpati Didis. The Prime Minister said, he wants to make his sisters of the nation Lakh Pati through Namo Didi campaign and with the help of self-help groups. He also said that soon under the Namo Didi campaign, women will be imparted training to operate drones. Under ‘Drone Didi Yojana’, drones will be provided to 15 thousand select women Self Help Groups during the period 2024-25 to 2025-2026 for providing rental services to farmers for agriculture purpose.

Prime Minister Modi called upon the youth of the country to become Fit and focused on Poshan, Pani, Pehalwani which means fitness and ‘Paryapt Neend’ that is enough sleep. Before his address, the Prime Minister interacted with beneficiaries of government schemes in Karnataka, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Gujarat virtually. During the interaction, the beneficiaries shared their experiences as to how this yatra has helped them.

In his address in the program Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said that in last three to four weeks, more than one crore 20 lakh people have thronged to more than 40 thousand camps to avail the benefits of various welafare schemes. The youth are also joining digitally to this yatra and taking a pledge to make India a developed country by 2047. He said, this Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign has become a mass movement now and everyone has become an ambassador of this campaign.