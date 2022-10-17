BJP hits out at Kejriwal for comparing Manish Sisodia with Shaheed Bhagat Singh

AMN

BJP hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for comparing his Deputy Chief Minister, an accused in Delhi Excise Policy case with freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Addressing media in New Delhi Sunday BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that Mr Kejriwal should be ashamed of comparing his Cabinet Ministers facing corruption charges as they are filling his coffers while Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the country.

Mr Bhatia also asked Mr Kejriwal not to do pressure politics following the CBI’s summons to Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case.