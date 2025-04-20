BJP has nothing to do with Nishikant Dubey remarks on Supreme Court: Nadda

AMN / NEW DELHI

BJP President JP Nadda has distanced the party from MP Nishkant Dubey’s criticism of the Supreme Court. Nadda stated that the BJP completely rejects Dubey’s remarks and has always respected the judiciary. He has instructed party members not to make such comments. Dubey had earlier accused the top court of inciting religious war, sparking controversy and potential political repercussions for the BJP.

EARLIER BJP MP Nishikant Dubey made a statement on the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. Passed by the Parliament earlier this month, some of its provisions have been put on hold until the next hearing scheduled on May 5.

Dubey alleged that the Supreme Court is responsible for “inciting religious wars” in the country during the Parliament session. He mentioned that The Supreme Court is going beyond its limits. If one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything, then Parliament and State Assembly should be shut”. He further alleged that the apex court wants to take the country towards “anarchy” holding the Chief Justice, Sanjiv Khanna accountable for the “civil wars” in the country after being questioned about the Murshidabad communal violence.

Responding to the abvove statements, BJP Chief and Union Minister JP Nadda took to X and said,”BJP has nothing to do with the statements made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country.” He clarified that these were their personal claims and BJP does not support them. In an attempt to clear the air he wrote, “BJP has always respected the judiciary and gladly accepted its orders and suggestions because, as a party we believe that all the courts of the country, including the Supreme Court are an integral part of our democracy and are strong pillars of the protection of the Constitution”.

Dubey’s statement also came after he was asked about TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee’s demand for resignations of BJP leader Jagdambika Pal who is the Chairman fo the Joint Parliamentary Committee of the Waqf bill.

Earlier in the day, Dubey posted his ANI video clip on X in which, while responding to a question on the Waqf law and the recent violence in West Bengal, he says: “Iss desh mein jitne grih yuddha ho rahe hain unke zimmedar kewal yahaan ke Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna Sahab hain (CJI Sanjiv Khanna is responsible for all civil wars in this country).”

He also criticised the Supreme Court’s recent decisions – on red-flagging aspects of the Waqf law and suggesting it could stay them, and setting a timeline for the President to clear Bills. Underlining that it is the Parliament which makes laws, he said in a post on X: “Kanoon yadi Supreme Court hi banayega to Sansad Bhavan bandh kar dena chahiye (If the Supreme Court makes the law, then Parliament House should be closed).”