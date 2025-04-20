Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

West Bengal Governor to submit report on Murshidabad violence; Take up the issue with CM

Apr 20, 2025
West Bengal Governor to submit report on Murshidabad violence to Centre; Also take up the issue with CM

AMN / KOLKATA

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has said that he will take up the incident of communal violence at Murshidabad with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also submit a report on his findings on the ground-level situations there to the Central government.

The Governor told the mediapersons on his way back to Kolkata after completing his tour of the troubled areas in Murshidabad district. He said that what he learned from the affected people is that barbaric attacks have been conducted on them. He said such attacks are not acceptable in a civilised society.

The Governor said that he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister as well as with the Union government. He also said it is the responsibility of both the Union and state governments to protect the people.

Mr Bose also said that the situation in the troubled areas has improved to a great extent following the deployment of central armed police forces there.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Easter being celebrated across the world today; President, VP extend greetings on the occasion

Apr 20, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

BJP has nothing to do with Nishikant Dubey remarks on Supreme Court: Nadda

Apr 20, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Visit USA, Peru for Key Economic Engagements

Apr 20, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thousands hit streets in ‘50501’ anti-Trump protests across US

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Red notice sought from Interpol against Hasina, 11 others: Bangladesh Police

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia: President Putin offers Easter ceasefire in Ukraine conflict

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee appeals for peace amidst rising tensions

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!