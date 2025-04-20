West Bengal Governor to submit report on Murshidabad violence; Take up the issue with CM

AMN / KOLKATA

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has said that he will take up the incident of communal violence at Murshidabad with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also submit a report on his findings on the ground-level situations there to the Central government.

The Governor told the mediapersons on his way back to Kolkata after completing his tour of the troubled areas in Murshidabad district. He said that what he learned from the affected people is that barbaric attacks have been conducted on them. He said such attacks are not acceptable in a civilised society.

The Governor said that he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister as well as with the Union government. He also said it is the responsibility of both the Union and state governments to protect the people.

Mr Bose also said that the situation in the troubled areas has improved to a great extent following the deployment of central armed police forces there.