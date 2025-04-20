Easter being celebrated across the world today; President, VP extend greetings on the occasion

The festival of Easter is being celebrated across the world today. It signifies the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion and death at Calvary on Good Friday.

Reports of Easter celebrations have been received from different parts of the country and abroad. Special mass are being held at churches to mark the day.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Easter festival today.

In a social media post, the President said that this festival inspires the spirit of new hope and new beginnings. She added that the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire humanity to follow the path of love and sacrifice.

The President also prayed that this festival of joy and hope bring peace and prosperity to all.

In his message, Vice President Dhankhar said that Easter symbolizes hope and renewal through the resurrection of Jesus Christ. He added that his timeless teachings of compassion, forgiveness, and service guide humanity toward building a harmonious society.

The Vice-President prayed, this holy day inspires all of us to renew our commitment towards the welfare of the vulnerable and to embody Christ’s message of unconditional love.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that this Easter festival is special because, world over, the Jubilee Year is being observed with immense fervour. Mr. Modi prayed that this sacred occasion inspire hope, renewal and compassion in every person.

In Mizoram, Easter Sunday is being observed with joy and full religious fervour in all parts of the state. Believers of the Christian faith observed the solemn day with mass, prayers, singing gospel hymns, presentation of choirs and biblical sermons. Akashvani correspondent reports that a large number of faithful congregated in their respective Churches in the morning to welcome the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Easter Sunday is being celebrated in Mizoram with religious festivity and enthusiasm.

The Presbyterian Synod, the biggest Christian denomination in the state, the Baptist Church of Mizoram and the Salvation Army took to the Sunrise Service in various parts of the state to mark the significance of the solemn occasion.

The all-time inspirational Christian hymn “Up from the grave He arose” beautifully played by the band party of Salvation Army reverberated throughout the hills and valleys of Mizoram. Community feast are also being arranged in some localities to welcome the resurrection of Christ”

Special Church services are being held Tamil Nadu since wee hours to mark the celebrations today.

Easter Sunday is also the completion of the forty days of fasting observed by many Christians all over the world.

People express their happiness by celebrating with sumptuous food and all that they renounced for the past forty days. Churches are decorated with festoons signifying Christ’s victory over death.

In Tamilnadu it is festivity with Easter eggs hot cross buns and the age-old Biriyani at most of the houses along with the traditional payasam.