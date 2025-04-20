Congress Slams BJP Nadda’s ‘Damage Control’ Over SC Remark: ‘Clear Case of Contempt’

AMN / New Delhi

The Congress party today came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the ruling party distanced itself from comments made by its MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma criticising the Supreme Court.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP of hypocrisy, calling the clarification issued by outgoing party president JP Nadda “damage control.”

“The distancing of the outgoing BJP President from the atrocious remarks made by 2 BJP MPs on the Chief Justice of India carries little meaning. These MPs are repeat offenders when it comes to hate speech and are very often used by G2 to attack communities, institutions, and individuals,” Ramesh posted on X.

Calling Nadda’s statement hollow, he added, “The outgoing BJP President’s clarification is nothing but damage control. It will fool nobody. This is Entire Political Science reflecting itself as Entire Political Hypocrisy.”

He further questioned Nadda’s silence on other controversial remarks allegedly made by BJP-appointed officials.