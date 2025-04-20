Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Congress Slams BJP Nadda’s ‘Damage Control’ Over SC Remark: ‘Clear Case of Contempt’

Apr 20, 2025

AMN / New Delhi

The Congress party today came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the ruling party distanced itself from comments made by its MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma criticising the Supreme Court.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP of hypocrisy, calling the clarification issued by outgoing party president JP Nadda “damage control.”

“The distancing of the outgoing BJP President from the atrocious remarks made by 2 BJP MPs on the Chief Justice of India carries little meaning. These MPs are repeat offenders when it comes to hate speech and are very often used by G2 to attack communities, institutions, and individuals,” Ramesh posted on X.

Calling Nadda’s statement hollow, he added, “The outgoing BJP President’s clarification is nothing but damage control. It will fool nobody. This is Entire Political Science reflecting itself as Entire Political Hypocrisy.”

He further questioned Nadda’s silence on other controversial remarks allegedly made by BJP-appointed officials.

BJP has nothing to do with Nishikant Dubey remarks on Supreme Court: Nadda

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Easter being celebrated across the world today; President, VP extend greetings on the occasion

Apr 20, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

West Bengal Governor to submit report on Murshidabad violence; Take up the issue with CM

Apr 20, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

BJP has nothing to do with Nishikant Dubey remarks on Supreme Court: Nadda

Apr 20, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

दिल्ली पुलिस ने मादक पदार्थ की तस्करी करने वाले एक अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PRESS RELEASE

Rahmani30 Outshines Last Three Years with Stellar JEE Mains 2025 Results

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

देश के विदेशी मुद्रा बाजार में पिछले 4 वर्षों में मजबूत वृद्धि देखी गई: आरबीआई गवर्नर, संजय मल्होत्रा

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

द्विपक्षीय व्यापार समझौते पर बातचीत के बीच अमेरिका दौरे पर वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण 

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!