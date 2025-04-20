Waqf Act is a conspiracy to create rift in the society, says Congress President Kharge

AMN / BUXUR

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Waqf Amendment Act has been brought by BJP to create division among communities.

Addressing a public meeting at Dalsagar Khel Maidan in Buxar on Sunday, Mr. Kharge alleged that the new Waqf Act is a conspiracy to create rift in the society. He also alleged that the alliance of JD(U) and BJP for the Nitish Kumar-led government is an opportunistic alliance. Mr. Kharge claimed that people of Bihar would reject the NDA alliance in upcoming Bihar assembly elections.



The Congress President claimed that the announcement of 1.25 lakh crore package for Bihar was an eyewash of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer this.



On the other hand, BJP has countered this allegation of the Congress leader. BJP State President Dr. Dilip Jaiswal said Mr. Kharge is trying to mislead people. He said Bihar has got a package of 3 lakh crore rupees for development.