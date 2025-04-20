PM Modi’s Jeddah Visit Set to Mark New Chapter in India-Saudi Arabia Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Jeddah on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, marking the first visit by an Indian leader to Saudi Arabia’s commercial hub in over four decades.

The high-profile visit underscores the remarkable transformation of India-Saudi relations from modest beginnings to a comprehensive strategic partnership spanning economic, defense, and cultural dimensions.

The visit comes amid intensified diplomatic engagement between the two nations, with 11 ministerial-level visits from India to Saudi Arabia during last year.

Speaking about the significance of the upcoming visit, Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan said, this is Prime Minister’s first visit to Jeddah, though on two previous occasions he has visited Saudi Arabia.

This visit is very important as India is strengthening strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia.

The Ambassador said talks are expected to cover various areas including defense partnership, energy cooperation, and many other issues related to regional and global political scenarios.

Amassador Khan noted that Saudi Arabia is home to approximately 2.7 million Indians and the Indian community has participated in the development of Saudi Arabia and continues to contribute towards its prosperity while maintaining a strong connection with India.

The visit is expected to result in several new agreements that will further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations, building on their shared interests in regional stability, energy security, and economic growth. AIR