Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi’s Jeddah Visit Set to Mark New Chapter in India-Saudi Arabia Relations

Apr 20, 2025
Prime Minister Modi’s Jeddah Visit Set to Mark New Chapter in India-Saudi Arabia Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Jeddah on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, marking the first visit by an Indian leader to Saudi Arabia’s commercial hub in over four decades. 

The high-profile visit underscores the remarkable transformation of India-Saudi relations from modest beginnings to a comprehensive strategic partnership spanning economic, defense, and cultural dimensions.

The visit comes amid intensified diplomatic engagement between the two nations, with 11 ministerial-level visits from India to Saudi Arabia during last year.

Speaking about the significance of the upcoming visit, Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan said, this is Prime Minister’s first visit to Jeddah, though on two previous occasions he has visited Saudi Arabia. 

This visit is very important as India is strengthening strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia.

The Ambassador said talks are expected to cover various areas including defense partnership, energy cooperation, and many other issues related to regional and global political scenarios.

Amassador Khan noted that Saudi Arabia is home to approximately 2.7 million Indians and the Indian community has participated in the development of Saudi Arabia and continues to contribute towards its prosperity while maintaining a strong connection with India. 

The visit is expected to result in several new agreements that will further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations, building on their shared interests in regional stability, energy security, and economic growth.  AIR

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Canada: Vancouver’s Historic Gurdwara Vandalised With Pro-Khalistan Graffiti

Apr 21, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Waqf Act is a conspiracy to create rift in the society, says Congress President Kharge

Apr 20, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Congress Slams BJP Nadda’s ‘Damage Control’ Over SC Remark: ‘Clear Case of Contempt’

Apr 20, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Canada: Vancouver’s Historic Gurdwara Vandalised With Pro-Khalistan Graffiti

21 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत ने वित्त वर्ष 2024-25 में रिकॉर्ड वाहनों का किया निर्यात

21 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FPIs Return Strongly, Infuse ₹8,472 Crore in Indian Equities

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi CM Flags Off 1,111 GPS-Equipped Water Tankers to Boost Supply

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!