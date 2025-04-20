Canada: Vancouver’s Historic Gurdwara Vandalised With Pro-Khalistan Graffiti

In Canada, a prominent gurdwara in Vancouver, was vandalised with pro-Khalistan graffiti overnight, sparking outrage among the local Sikh community. The incident occurred at the Khalsa Diwan Society (KDS) gurdwara, commonly known as the Ross Street gurdwara. The gurdwara administration shared images on its official X, showing the word “Khalistan” spray-painted in several locations along the wall surrounding the parking lot of the gurdwara.



The vandalism came to light yesterday morning, the same day Surrey, a city in British Columbia, hosted the largest Vaisakhi parade in the world. According to Canadian media reports, the Vancouver Police Department is currently investigating the incident.



In a statement, the Khalsa Diwan Society condemned the act, describing it as a deliberate attempt to spread fear and division within the community. It said that a few extremists are undermining the dreams and sacrifices of our elders, who worked tirelessly to build a thriving community in a country that celebrates diversity and freedom.



Established in 1906, the Ross Street Gurdwara is one of the oldest and most significant Sikh institutions in Canada. AIR