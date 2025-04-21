PM Modi Urges Civil Servants to Focus on Global Challenges

Bisheshwar Mishra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the quality of governance is determined by how deeply schemes reach the people and their real impact on the ground. Addressing civil servants on the occasion of the 17th Civil Services Day in New Delhi today, Mr Modi emphasised the need to keep a close eye on global challenges in this rapidly changing time.

He said food, water and energy security still remain a big challenge, particularly for the global south. The prime minister outlined India’s ambitious goals for the coming years, including energy security, clean energy, advancements in sports, and achievements in space exploration.

Prime Minister Modi remarked that India is now recognised not merely for its growth but for setting new benchmarks in governance, transparency, and innovation. Underscoring the immense responsibility on civil servants to ensure that India becomes the world’s third-largest economy at the earliest, the prime minister urged them to prevent any delays in achieving this critical objective.

Addressing Civil Servants, the prime minister said the successes of the past 10 to 11 years have laid a strong foundation for a developed India. He also underscored the importance of collective effort and determination in achieving the goal of a developed nation. Mr Modi urged everyone to work tirelessly, every day and every moment, towards this shared vision.

The Prime Minister said that in the past ten years, India has moved beyond incremental change to witness impactful transformation. Talking about the aspirational districts programme, the Prime Minister said that through this initiative, unprecedented changes are being witnessed in key indicators of health, social development and basic infrastructure in different parts of the country.

On the occasion, Mr Modi conferred the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration in the categories of Holistic Development of Districts, Aspirational Blocks Programme, and Innovation to civil servants. He also released two eBooks during the event. Our correspondent spoke to some of the awardees.