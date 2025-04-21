US Vice President Vance Arrives in Jaipur, To Attend Trade Summit & Explore Heritage Sites

AMN

US Vice President JD Vance is reaching Jaipur tonight with his family. Senior officials of the US administration will also be present during this visit. Mr Vance will stay in Jaipur for three days.

During his three-day stay in Jaipur, the US Vice President will visit various historical sites with his family. These include Amer Fort, City Palace and Jantar Mantar. He will address a business summit on ‘the future of India-US trade relations’ in Jaipur. During this tour, Mr Vance is also scheduled to meet Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Elaborate preparations have been made to make this visit historic and memorable. Mr Vance will be welcomed with the traditional Rajasthani culture. About 2500 police personnel have been deployed for security. Special traffic arrangements have been made in the city. Mr Vance will also visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Wednesday.