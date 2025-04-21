US Vice President J.D. Vance meets PM Modi in New Delhi

Vice President of United States J.D. Vance, along with his family, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday evening, ahead of scheduled bilateral meetings between the two leaders.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed Vice President Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel—at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. This marks Vance’s maiden visit to India as the US Vice President.

The visit carries special significance, as it is the first by an American Vice President to India in over a decade. The last such visit was by Joe Biden in 2013, during his tenure as Vice President under President Barack Obama.

Vice President Vance and his delegation are also expected to visit Jaipur and Agra during their stay before departing for Washington on April 24.

In a gesture of cultural appreciation, the Vance children once again wore traditional Indian attire during their visit to the Prime Minister’s residence. Ewan and Vivek were seen in blue and yellow kurtas, while three-year-old Mirabel wore an Anarkali-style suit paired with an embroidered jacket. Earlier in the day, the children had also exited Air Force Two in similar traditional outfits, drawing widespread attention.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Modi is set to host the Second Family for a private dinner.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Vance, Usha Vance, and their children visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Delhi—their first stop in India. The family explored the temple’s grand architecture and artistic heritage while engaging with its message of faith, family values, and harmony.

Usha Vance, whose family hails from Andhra Pradesh, was born and raised in the United States. A distinguished academic, she holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University and a master’s degree in philosophy from Cambridge University.