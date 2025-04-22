Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Elected representatives are ultimate masters of constitution: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Apr 22, 2025
Elected representatives are ultimate masters of constitution: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

BISHESHWAR MISHAR / New Delhi

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar today said that elected representatives are the ultimate masters in determining the content of the Constitution. Speaking at an event at Delhi University, the Vice-President emphasised that Parliament is supreme and it is as supreme as every individual in the country. He also said that the Constitution does not envision any authority above Parliament.  

The Vice President further added that people of India have chosen their representatives under the Constitution to reflect their expressions, their desire, and their ‘will’, and they hold these representatives accountable during elections. Mr Dhankhar said, a constitution is for the people, and its repository of safeguarding it is that of elected representatives. He said, every word spoken by a constitutional functionary is guided by the supreme national interest. Citing two contradictory statements by the Supreme Court, Mr Dhankhar said, in the Golaknath case, the Apex Court had said that the preamble is not a part of the constitution, and in the Keshavanand Bharati case, it says Preamble is part of the constitution.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

बिहार के 31 जिलों के लिए येलो अलर्ट जारी, क्योंकि गर्मी का प्रकोप लगातार बढ़ रहा है

Apr 22, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

US Vice President J.D. Vance meets PM Modi in New Delhi

Apr 22, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

US Vice President Vance Arrives in Jaipur, To Attend Trade Summit & Explore Heritage Sites

Apr 21, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

मुसलमान किसी भी कीमत पर नए वक्फ कानून का समर्थन नहीं कर सकते : मौलाना अरशद मदनी

22 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

A Perfect Storm: Global Anxiety and Indian Tradition Fuel Gold’s Surge

22 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump slams fed chair as major loser, US markets plunge amid renewed rate cut pressure

22 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

End of Easter truce, Military Operations in Ukraine resume with full force: Putin

22 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!