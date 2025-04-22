Elected representatives are ultimate masters of constitution: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

BISHESHWAR MISHAR / New Delhi

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar today said that elected representatives are the ultimate masters in determining the content of the Constitution. Speaking at an event at Delhi University, the Vice-President emphasised that Parliament is supreme and it is as supreme as every individual in the country. He also said that the Constitution does not envision any authority above Parliament.

The Vice President further added that people of India have chosen their representatives under the Constitution to reflect their expressions, their desire, and their ‘will’, and they hold these representatives accountable during elections. Mr Dhankhar said, a constitution is for the people, and its repository of safeguarding it is that of elected representatives. He said, every word spoken by a constitutional functionary is guided by the supreme national interest. Citing two contradictory statements by the Supreme Court, Mr Dhankhar said, in the Golaknath case, the Apex Court had said that the preamble is not a part of the constitution, and in the Keshavanand Bharati case, it says Preamble is part of the constitution.