FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Visit USA, Peru for Key Economic Engagements

Apr 20, 2025
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Visit USA, Peru for Key Economic Engagements

AMN

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be on an official visit to the USA and Peru beginning from tomorrow. During her two-day visit to San Francisco, Ms. Sitharaman will deliver a keynote address at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and will interact with top CEOs from prominent fund management firms, besides holding bilateral meetings with CEOs from top information technology firms. She is also scheduled to participate in an event featuring the Indian diaspora and will interact with the Indian community settled there.

During her visit to Washington from the 22nd of this month, the Minister will participate in the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, besides the 2nd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor Meetings, Development Committee Plenary, IMFC Plenary, and Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable meeting. During her maiden visit to Peru from the coming 26th, the Union Minister will lead an Indian delegation of officials from the Ministry of Finance and business leaders, highlighting the strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations between the two nations.

Click to listen highlighted text!