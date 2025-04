Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Elon Musk said that he will be visitng India later this year. Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post, he also said that talking to Mr Modi was an honour for him.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Mr Musk and discussed collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation.

It was an honor to speak with PM Modi.



I am looking forward to visiting India later this year! https://t.co/TYUp6w5Gys — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2025