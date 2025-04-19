AI Can’t Replace Humans in Judiciary: Law Minister Arjun Meghwal

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (IC) Arjun Meghwal has said that despite AI’s growing role in the judiciary, human involvement will remain essential. Speaking at a legal conclave on AI in law in Pune today, Mr. Meghwal announced a proposal for a virtual High Court bench under the e-Courts project and assured that notary-related issues would be resolved within 15 days. He also highlighted progress on a medical insurance scheme for lawyers and expressed optimism about an Advocate Protection Act. Civil Aviation Minister Murlidhar Mohol also attended the event.

