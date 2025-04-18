In London Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar highlights India’s progress in Defence sector

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh concluded a two-day visit to London with a keynote address at the India-UK Defence Industry Roundtable yesterday. Addressing the participants at the Roundtable, organised by the UK India Business Council, Mr Singh highlighted the growing capabilities of Indian start-ups across key defence domains such as naval systems, drones, surveillance, defence space, and aviation. He urged UK companies to explore partnerships with these agile innovators, noting their potential to deliver cost-effective and cutting-edge solutions.

The Defence Secretary also said that India is working closely with the UK Ministry of Defence to develop an Industrial Cooperation Roadmap to guide future industry engagement. He invited UK firms to invest in India’s dedicated Defence Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

During the visit, Mr Singh also co-chaired the 24th India-UK Defence Consultative Group meeting with the Permanent Under Secretary of State for Defence, David Williams. Both sides reviewed the evolving regional and global geopolitical landscape and reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening defence ties.

The Defence Secretary also interacted with the UK’s National Security Adviser, Jonathan Powell. Their discussion focused on expanding tri-service military engagements and strengthening collaboration between the two countries’ defence industries.