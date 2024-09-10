BJP Demands West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s Resignation

The BJP has demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure an impartial investigation in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in the State. Addressing the media in New Delhi, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also demanded the sacking of the Kolkata Police Commissioner for failing to provide security to women. Mr Bhatia said that the BJP wants justice for the victim’s family and the safety of women in West Bengal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday criticised West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her allegation against the Centre of conspiring over the public outcry in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata last month.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Centre was conspiring over public outcry involving the rape and murder of a doctor at a state-run hospital last month. She also accused some left parties of being involved in it too.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court today observed that, “Protest cannot be at the cost of duty,” as it directed the West Bengal doctors protesting over the rape and killing of a postgraduate medic at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata to return to work immediately.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the protesting doctors to get back to work by 5 pm on Tuesday and assured them that there will be no adverse action if they resume duty.

“The state of West Bengal must take steps to create confidence in the minds of the doctors that their concerns regarding their safety and security are being duly attended to. In order to ensure this, all the district collectors and SPs shall take stock of the situation in all government medical colleges and public hospitals and provide adequate safety.

“We also direct that in the event the doctors return to duty on or before 5 pm , no adverse disciplinary action should be taken against them. If there is continued abstention of work, there may be a likelihood of adverse action,” the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.