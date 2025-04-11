Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

BJP to Contest 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls with AIADMK Alliance: Amit Shah

Apr 11, 2025
AMN

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the BJP will contest the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in an alliance led by the AIADMK. Interacting with the media in Chennai today, he said that the Narendra Modi Government has allowed Tamil youth to write the UPSC exams in the Tamil language.

He accused the DMK Government of not allowing students to study medicine and engineering in Tamil, while maintaining double standards regarding the three-language policy. He also criticized the DMK and Congress parties, stating that they are not aware of the people’s needs and are focused on their own agendas.

