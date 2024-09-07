Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat joins Congress ahead of Haryana Elections

AMN

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat joined Congress today ahead of the Haryana Assembly Polls. They were inducted into the party in the presence of party General Secretary K C Venugopal and Deepak Bawaria. Speaking on the occasion, Ms Phogat claimed that she has joined Congress as the party stands with women and supported them during their struggle.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinesh expressed her gratitude for inducting her into the Congress.

Recalling her protest at Jantar Mantar against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, she said, “I thank the Congress… Only in bad times, we get to know who is ours. When we were being dragged on the road, all the parties were with us except BJP. They understood our pain and tears.”

It may be mentioned that last year, several wrestlers, including Vinesh and Sakshi Malik, protested at Jantar Mantar against Singh accusing him of sexual harassment.

“I am proud that I am associated with an ideology that stands against the injustice being done to women and is ready to fight for their rights from the streets to the Parliament,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Vinesh resigned from the Northern Railways citing personal reasons.

Elated over his joining the Congress, Bajrang said, “I thank everyone. We will fight together against injustice and stand with Congress in every struggle.”

Attacking the BJP, he said, “Today, the BJP’s IT cell is saying that our only aim was to do politics. We had written to the women MPs of BJP against the injustice being done to the women wrestlers, but no one stood with us. Only Congress stood with us.”

He also vowed to strengthen the Congress by working at the grassroot to strengthen the party.

Welcoming them to the party, Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal said, “Today, is a big day for the Indian National Congress. It is a proud moment for all of us. We welcome Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia to our Congress family.”

Heaping praises on them, he said, “They not only stood against the injustice which happened to them, but also fought for farmers of this country. During the farmers agitation, they were with the farmers. They also fought against Agniveer (scheme).”

The Congress is yet to release the list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls.

Elections to 90 seats in Haryana Assembly are scheduled to take place on October 5, while counting of votes will be done on October 8.

In Haryana, this time the Congress is eyeing to return to power, while the BJP is hopeful of forming the government once again.