BJP criticizes Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the law and order situation

BJP today criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the law and order situation in the state. Briefing reporters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad cited the incident of firing in Begusarai district saying bullets are being fired in daylight in the area and a DSP gets beaten up in Patna. He alleged that his party has said many times that if RJD comes to power it will bring back fear in the state.

The BJP spokesperson also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over police action on BJP workers during Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan. He alleged that the TMC government has surpassed all limits of brutality, repression and police torture.