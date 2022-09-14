FreeCurrencyRates.com

BJP criticizes Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the law and order situation

BJP today criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the law and order situation in the state. Briefing reporters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad cited the incident of firing in Begusarai district saying bullets are being fired in daylight in the area and a DSP gets beaten up in Patna. He alleged that his party has said many times that if RJD comes to power it will bring back fear in the state.

The BJP spokesperson also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over police action on BJP workers during Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan. He alleged that the TMC government has surpassed all limits of brutality, repression and police torture.

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

