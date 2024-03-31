BJP Candidate Nitin Gadkari Held Massive Roadshow in Central Nagpur

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur constituency Nitin Gadkari held a massive roadshow in Central Nagpur on Saturday. A large number of BJP supporters flocked to show their support for him.

Mr. Gadkari is seeking a third term in the Lower House from Nagpur, where Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on the 19th of April in the first of the five-phase polls in Maharashtra. A two-time BJP MP from Nagpur, he will face main opposition from Congress party Candidate Vikas Thakre who is currently West Nagpur MLA and Nagpur District Congress President.