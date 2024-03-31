BJP Releases Another List Of 11 Candidates For Ensuing Lok Sabha Polls

Ex-diplomat, Congress turncoats in BJP’s 8th candidate list, Sunny Deol dropped

BJP has released another list of 11 candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. Bhartruhari Mahtab will be the BJP candidate from Cuttack Lok Sabha seat. Former Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu will be BJP candidate from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat while Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot seat. Preneet Kaur will contest from Patiala Lok Sabha seat, Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana and Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar seat in Punjab.