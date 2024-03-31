INDIA bloc put 5 point demands before EC at Maha Rally at Ramlila Maidan

Priyanka Gandhi reads out demands at the Rally of INDA bloc

The Election Commission of India should ensure equal opportunity to opposition leaders in Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission should stop coercive action by Income Tax, ED and CBI against opposition political parties with the aim of rigging the elections. Shri Hemant Soren and Shri. Arvind Kejriwal should be released immediately. The forcible action to financially strangle opposition political parties during elections should be stopped immediately. A SIT should be constituted under the monitoring of the Supreme Court to investigate the allegations of vendetta, extortion and money laundering by BJP using electoral bonds.

Despite the undemocratic obstacles created by the BJP regime, the INDIA alliance is determined and confident to fight, win and save our democracy.

India will join, India will win, BJP will lose!