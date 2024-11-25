BJP behind Sambhal violence, it was done to distract from poll rigging: Akhilesh Yadav

AMN / WEB DESK

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav held the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government responsible for what had happned Sambhal today. Accusing the Yogi Adityanath-led government of orchestrating violence, Yadav said that it was an attempt to “divert attention from electoral malpractice” during the UP bypolls.

Speaking to reporters, the former Chief Minister questioned, “If the mosque was already surveyed, why was a second survey conducted without proper preparation? Why was it done in the morning, a time likely to trigger emotional reactions?”

Akhilesh Yadav also alleged that the violence was premeditated to stifle debates on election irregularities, asserting, “This was a calculated strategy to avoid scrutiny of the election process”.

The clash in Sambhal erupted during a second survey of a Mughal-era mosque, which some claim was originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple. Police resorted to tear gas and “minor force” to control the situation as locals allegedly threw stones. Three people have been killed in the violent clash after a mob attacked police in the region.

Notably, the incident followed recent bypoll results where the BJP and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) secured seven seats, leaving the Samajwadi Party with only two.

Sambhal has been on edge since last week when the Jama Masjid was first surveyed on a local court’s orders after a petition alleged that a Harihar temple once stood at the location. The renewed survey, however, raised questions about its timing and intent.

Akhilesh Yadav criticised the move, claiming it was a deliberate attempt to provoke unrest and shift focus away from critical discussions on electoral integrity.

Highlighting alleged voter suppression during the UP bypolls, the Samajwadi Party chief claimed that the party’s booth agents and supporters were systematically removed on polling day. “If our supporters were prevented from voting, then who cast the votes? Booth recordings and CCTV footage will eventually reveal the truth,” he said.