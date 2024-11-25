The Indian Awaaz

Members of JPC on Waqf meet Speaker, complain against chairman of committe

Nov 25, 2024

AMN

New Delhi: Opposition members of the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill on Monday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with a complaint against panel chairman Jagadambika Pal, accusing him of bulldozing the proceedings on the crucial matter.

In a memorandum to the Speaker, the opposition members also sought an extension of the tenure of the Joint Committee of Parliament by a “reasonable time” to allow substantive deliberations on the expansive legislation. “We submitted to the Speaker.

Among the members who met the Speaker are DMK leaders Raja and M Abdulla, Congress members Syed Naseer Hussain, Mohammed Jawed and Imran Masood, Trinamool members Kalyan Banerjee and M Nadimul Haque, AAP member Sanjay Singh, SP member Mohibbullah and..

