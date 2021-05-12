Bihar govt allocates Rs 1000 crore for free vaccination of 18 to 44 age group

Covid positive report not mandatory for hospitalisation: Health Ministry
AMN / NEW DELHI

The Bihar government has allocated one thousand crore rupees for free vaccination of people in the age group of 18 to 44 years. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The State government has also decided to recruit two thousand 580 doctors in rural areas in view of the prevailing COVID situation.

Meanwhile, ten thousand 920 fresh COVID cases were reported in the state during the last 24 hours and 13 thousand 852 people recovered yesterday. The state also reported 72 COVID fatalities. The state’s recovery rate has risen to about 83 percent, while the test positivity rate has declined to 9.92 percent. Over five lakh seven thousand people have so far recovered from the infection.

84 lakh eight thousand 557 people have been vaccinated in the state so far. Over two lakh 29 thousand beneficiaries belonging to the age group of 18 to 44 years have also been vaccinated.

