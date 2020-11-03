Bihar: Around 54% polling reported in second phase of Assembly elections

WEB DESK / AMN

An estimated 53.51 percent of electorates exercised their right of franchise in second phase of Bihar elections today. Polling was held for the second phase of elections in Bihar assembly polls across 94 constituencies.

Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa said, elaborate arrangements were made to ensure free and fair polling.

Election Commission has issued orders to follow COVID-19 protocol during the conduct of elections.

Every person has been instructed to wear a mask during election related activities.

Thermal scanning of all persons were carried out and sanitizers were made available at all locations during polling.

All polling booths were sanitized. In view of COVID situation, only one thousand electors were allowed to exercise their right of franchise at each Polling Station instead of 1,500.

1,463 candidates are in the fray in this phase. They include 146 women and one transgender.

BJP is contesting on 46 seats, JD(U) on 43 and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on five seats in this phase.

While RJD is contesting on 56 seats, Congress has fielded 24 candidates.

LJP has fielded 52 candidates, RLSP-36, BSP-33 and NCP-29 candidates.