Dec 8, 2024
Bangladesh win U-19 Asia cup, defeating India by 59 runs

In Men’s Asia Cup Under-19 Cricket, Bangladesh has defeated India in the final to lift the cup. The defending champions beat India by 59 runs at Dubai International Stadium. Chasing the target of 199 runs, India were all out at 139 runs in 35.2 overs. Indian captain Mohammad Amaan scored highest 26 runs while all rounder Hardik Raj chipped in 24 in 21 balls. 

Earlier, put in to bat, Bangladesh were all out for 198 in 49.1 overs. Mohammad Rizan Hossan scored the highest 47 runs while for India Yudhjit Guha, Chetan Sharma and Hardik Raj claimed 2 wickets each. India had won the toss and opted to field.

