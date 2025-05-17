Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

IIFT establishes its first overseas campus in Dubai

May 17, 2025

AMN

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has announced the establishment of its first overseas campus in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This marks a key step in expanding IIFT’s global presence and strengthening India’s engagement in international business education.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that this truly reflects the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020, marking a new chapter in the internationalisation of Indian education and its growing role in shaping thought leadership globally.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Japan’s economy shrinks as consumer spending stalls

May 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade May 16: Sensex Falls 200 Points, Nifty Slips; Mid and Small Caps Shine

May 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India remains fastest-growing economy at precarious moment for world: UN

May 16, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

IIFT establishes its first overseas campus in Dubai

17 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

غذائی عدم تحفظ سے متاثرہ لوگوں کی تعداد میں دو گنا اضافہ ہو گیا ہے، رپورٹ

17 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

World Hypertension Day: अपने रक्तचाप BP को सामान्य कैसे रखें

17 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

World Hypertension Day: How to keep your BP normal

17 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!