IIFT establishes its first overseas campus in Dubai

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has announced the establishment of its first overseas campus in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This marks a key step in expanding IIFT’s global presence and strengthening India’s engagement in international business education.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that this truly reflects the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020, marking a new chapter in the internationalisation of Indian education and its growing role in shaping thought leadership globally.