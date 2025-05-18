Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India offered to remove all tariffs on American goods: US President Trump

May 18, 2025

US President Donald Trump has claimed that India offered to remove all tariffs on American goods. Mr Trump, however, added that he was in no rush to finalise a trade deal despite the apparent breakthrough. In an interview, Donald Trump said he is not planning to make deals with everybody.

Reacting to Donald Trump’s claim, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said that the ongoing negotiations are complex and far from final. Talking to reporters, Mr S. Jaishankar said between India and the US, trade talks have been going on and trade deal has to be mutually beneficial and it has to work for both countries.

