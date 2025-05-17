Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India’s foreign exchange reserves rise by 4.55 billion dollars, reaching 690.6 bn

May 18, 2025

AMN

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by 4.55 billion dollars, reaching 690.6 billion dollars in the week ending 9th May. According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India, during the last week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, were up by 196 million dollars to over 581.3 billion dollars. Gold reserves surged by 4.5 billion dollars, totaling to 86.33 billion dollars.

Meanwhile, Special Drawing Rights was down by 26 million dollars, reaching over 18.53 billion dollars and Central Bank’s position in the International Monetary Fund was also down by 134 million dollars, reaching 4.37 billion dollars.

