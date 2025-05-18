Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Fisheries Sector Outpaces Agriculture, Contributes 9% to Economy: Minister

May 18, 2025
Union Minister for Fisheries Rajeev Ranjan Singh today said that the fisheries sector is contributing more to the country’s economy when compared with the agriculture sector.

He said the agriculture sector is contributing around 4-5 per cent towards the national economy. However, the fisheries sector contributes 9 per cent. Speaking after virtually laying the foundation stone for an Integrated Aqua Park at a programme in Agartala, he said 11 aqua parks will be built across the country, and four of them will come up in the northeast.

The Integrated Aqua Park will come up at Kailashahar in Unakoti district of Tripura.

The Union Minister emphasised Tripura’s vast potential in fish farming. He said the state currently has a demand for 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of fish annually, but there is a significant shortfall, which is met through imports from neighboring Bangladesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and other states. He noted that if Tripura’s potential is properly harnessed, the state could not only meet its own demand but also become an exporter of fish. He urged the state government, particularly the fisheries minister, to take initiative in this regard.

He also advised the state government to seek assistance under various central schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), the National Fish Infrastructure Development Fund, and the National Fisheries Board in Hyderabad.

