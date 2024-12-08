Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia beats India in 2nd test at Adelaide Oval

Adelaide: Australia’s Mitchell Starc celebrates a dismissal with teammates during day one of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, December 6, 2024. (Photo:@ICC)

Australia have won the second test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide Oval. The hosts chased the target of 19 runs with no loss after dismissing India for 175 in their second innings. On day 3 of the second test today, resuming the innings at 128 for 5, the visitors lost rest five wickets for 47 runs in 12.5 overs. For Indian side Nitish Kumar Reddy scored the highest 42 runs, while Australian captain Pat Cummins took a 5 wickets haul. Earlier, after opting to bat first, India were all out for 180 in their first innings. In reply, Australia scored 337 runs in their first innings, establishing a lead of 157 runs that led to a comfortable victory in the pink ball test. With this win Australia have leveled the five-match series 1-1.