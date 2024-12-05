The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Stage all set for second BGT Test match between India, Australia

Dec 5, 2024
Stage all set for second BGT Test match between India, Australia

The stage is set for an exciting second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval from tomorrow, and will be a day-night encounter with the pink ball. India, leading the series 1-0 after their convincing win in the first Test in Perth, will be looking to extend their dominance. Australia, eager to bounce back, will be hoping to level the series.

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball, with some assistance for the fast bowlers. The weather forecast suggests partly cloudy conditions, with a chance of rain on the first day.  

Related Post

SPORTS

PM condoles death of Squash player Raj Manchanda

Dec 4, 2024
SPORTS

India to face Iran in 2nd Group B match of Asian Women’s Handball Championship

Dec 4, 2024
SPORTS

India to face Pakistan in Men’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup final

Dec 4, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Egypt hold 13th round of FOC in New Delhi

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

India and Pakistan in joint operation rescue 12 Seafarers in North Arabian Sea

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
ART & CULTURE

Financial assistance under National Library

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

India’s Nuclear Power Plant Safety Beyond Doubt: Govt

5 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment