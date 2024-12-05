Stage all set for second BGT Test match between India, Australia

The stage is set for an exciting second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval from tomorrow, and will be a day-night encounter with the pink ball. India, leading the series 1-0 after their convincing win in the first Test in Perth, will be looking to extend their dominance. Australia, eager to bounce back, will be hoping to level the series.

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball, with some assistance for the fast bowlers. The weather forecast suggests partly cloudy conditions, with a chance of rain on the first day.