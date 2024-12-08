Women’s Cricket: Australia defeat India by 122 runs in 2nd ODI in Brisbane

In women’s Cricket, hosts Australia defeated India by 122 runs in the second One Day International at Allen Border Field in Brisbane, Queensland. Chasing the target of 372 runs, Indian women were all out for 249 in 44.5 overs. With this win, Australian women take unassailable lead of 2-NIL in the three-match ODI series.

Earlier, Australia posted a mammoth total of 371 for 8 in 50 overs after opting to bat. Youngster Georgia Voll struck her maiden century 101 in 85 balls whereas veteran Ellyse Perry scored 105 runs in 75 balls. Annabel Sutherland claimed 4 wickets giving 38 runs only in 8.5 overs.

For India opener Richa Ghosh was the top-scorer with 54 runs. Hosts had won the opening ODI by five wickets. The final match of the series is slated on 11.012.2024.