Bangladesh urges Islamic world to mobilise global support for Rohingya return

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh on Thursday urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to mobilise support of the international community for the sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas to their own country, Myanmar.

Dhaka made the request at a meeting with a visiting OIC delegation at the Prime Minister’s Office, according to a press release from PMO.

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian and Social and Cultural Affairs Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet led the delegation.

Bangladesh also requested the OIC to keep alive the issue of the Rohingyas in the international forum and urged the Gulf Cooperation Council and OIC to contribute significantly to the creation of funds for the Rohingyas.

Bangladesh also made a request for financial and other assistance towards the relocation of Rohingyas to Bhashan Char, the press release stated.