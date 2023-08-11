Iran moved five US nationals from prison to house arrest in first step of emerging deal with Washington

AMN/ WEB DESK

Iran reportedly moved five US nationals from prison to house arrest in the first step of an emerging deal with Washington that would unfreeze Tehran’s assets in South Korea and free several jailed Iranians. White House said it has received confirmation that the five US citizens who were unjustly detained have been placed under house arrest.

The five had been imprisoned in Evin Prison, one of the most notorious detention centers in Iran, on charges of spying. The deal between Iran and US reportedly includes permission for Iran to access its frozen assets in South Korea, Iraq and Europe.