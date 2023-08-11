Poland to move around 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus amid mounting concerns over Wagner forces in region

AMN/ WEB DESK

Poland is planning to move around 10,000 troops to its eastern border with Belarus amid mounting concerns over Wagner forces in the region. Wagner troops have been stationed within Belarus, a close ally of Russia, in the wake of a short-lived rebellion carried out by the group. The Polish Defense Minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, told public radio that while 10,000 soldiers will be on the border, 4,000 will directly support the border guard and the remaining 6,000 will be in reserve. Explaining the move, Blaszczak cited alleged violations of Polish air space by two military aircraft, accusations Belarus called far-fetched.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also discussed plans for Russia to build up its forces on its western borders, according to a readout from a board meeting published by the Defense Ministry. Among the reasons for the move, Shoigu blamed increasing militarization in Poland. Poland has been sounding the alarm about Wagner forces in Belarus in recent weeks.