Bangladesh resumes Dhaka–Karachi direct flights after 14 years

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has resumed direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi after a gap of 14 years, with the inaugural flight departing on Thursday night. Flight BG341 left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8pm and arrived in Karachi at 11pm local time. The return flight, BG342, departed Karachi at 12:01am on Friday and is scheduled to reach Dhaka at 4:20am.

An inauguration ceremony at the airport was attended by Civil Aviation and Tourism Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin, Pakistan High Commissioner Imran Haider, Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Mostafa Mahmud Siddiq, and Biman MD and CEO Dr Md Shafiqur Rahman. A total of 150 passengers travelled on the inaugural flight. Authorities said the route would boost business, tourism and family travel between the two countries. Biman said the service would be operated using modern aircraft and experienced crews, with a focus on passenger safety.