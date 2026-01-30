Woman can never lead Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, says party chief Shafiqur Rahman

Last Updated on January 30, 2026 5:47 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Jamaat would pursue “fruitful dialogue” with India if New Delhi refuses to extradite Sheikh Hasina

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami chief (Ameer) Shafiqur Rahman has said that it is not possible for a woman to become the chief of his party, citing religious and biological reasons. Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera, aired on Thursday under the title “Bangladesh Elections: The Resurgence of Jamaat-e-Islami”, Shafiqur said, “That is not possible.” Explaining his stance, he added, “Allah has created everyone with their own distinct nature. A man can never carry a child or breastfeed a baby. What Allah has created, we cannot change.” He further said, “In some cases there are limitations. There are physical constraints that cannot be denied. When a mother gives birth, how will she carry out these responsibilities? That is not possible.”



The interview, conducted by Al Jazeera journalist Srinivasan Jain, comes ahead of Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary elections, following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in August 2024. Survey data cited by the channel suggest Jamaat could emerge as a major political force.



Shafiqur confirmed that Jamaat has not nominated a single woman candidate in the upcoming election, though preparations are under way. On Islamic law, he said, “If it is essential for the welfare of the country, then parliament will decide on the matter. It will not be my decision.” He denied Jamaat’s involvement in attacks on minorities, saying, “Not a single case has been proven in court,” and rejected a UN report on post-August violence as “false propaganda.”

Addressing allegations over the 1971 Liberation War, Shafiqur said Jamaat’s stance then was “political, not military,” adding that the paramilitary forces accused of atrocities were controlled by the Pakistan army. He also said Jamaat would pursue “fruitful dialogue” with India if New Delhi refuses to extradite Sheikh Hasina.