The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Prime suspect’s wife, two others confess about murder of Osman Hadi

Dec 25, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The wife, brother-in-law and a close associate of Faisal Karim Masud, the prime suspect in the murder of July uprising leader and Inqilab Moncho spokesperson, Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, have given confessional statements before a Dhaka court.

The three accused: Saheda Parveen Samia (wife), Wahid Ahmed Sipu (brother-in-law) and Maria Akter Lima (friend), were produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court early on Wednesday (25 December) after completing four days of remand. Court sources said they voluntarily confessed under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“The confessions are expected to provide crucial insights into the planning and execution of the shooting,” said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) Mia Mohammad Ashish bin Hasan.

Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a key leader of the July Uprising and convener of Inqilab Mancha, was shot in the head on 12 December at around 2:20pm on Box Culvert Road in Dhaka’s Paltan area while campaigning after Jummah prayers. He died on 18 December after treatment in Dhaka and Singapore, triggering nationwide protests and a day of state mourning.

The prime accused, Faisal Karim Masud alias Daud, a former leader of the now-banned Chhatra League, the student wing of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League (AL) party, remains absconding. Police suspect some accused may have attempted to flee across the border. So far, 14 people have been detained or arrested. The interim government has pledged a transparent investigation.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan-China Economic Corridor remains closed amid protest against disappearance of 4 family members

Dec 25, 2025
AMN CAMPUS

AMU Shooting Sparks Alarm Over Campus Security as Teacher shot dead

Dec 25, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tarique Rahman returns to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile

Dec 25, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan-China Economic Corridor remains closed amid protest against disappearance of 4 family members

25 December 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

ایک تاریخی مباحثہ اور ملت و میڈیا کا رویہ

25 December 2025 11:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

اے ایم یو کیمپس میں استاد کا قتل، سلامتی پر سنگین سوالات

25 December 2025 10:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

AMU में कैंपस सुरक्षा पर गंभीर सवाल, शिक्षक की गोली मारकर हत्या

25 December 2025 10:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments