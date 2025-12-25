Bangladesh: Prime suspect’s wife, two others confess about murder of Osman Hadi

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The wife, brother-in-law and a close associate of Faisal Karim Masud, the prime suspect in the murder of July uprising leader and Inqilab Moncho spokesperson, Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, have given confessional statements before a Dhaka court.

The three accused: Saheda Parveen Samia (wife), Wahid Ahmed Sipu (brother-in-law) and Maria Akter Lima (friend), were produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court early on Wednesday (25 December) after completing four days of remand. Court sources said they voluntarily confessed under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“The confessions are expected to provide crucial insights into the planning and execution of the shooting,” said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) Mia Mohammad Ashish bin Hasan.

Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a key leader of the July Uprising and convener of Inqilab Mancha, was shot in the head on 12 December at around 2:20pm on Box Culvert Road in Dhaka’s Paltan area while campaigning after Jummah prayers. He died on 18 December after treatment in Dhaka and Singapore, triggering nationwide protests and a day of state mourning.

The prime accused, Faisal Karim Masud alias Daud, a former leader of the now-banned Chhatra League, the student wing of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League (AL) party, remains absconding. Police suspect some accused may have attempted to flee across the border. So far, 14 people have been detained or arrested. The interim government has pledged a transparent investigation.