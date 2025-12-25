The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh: Yunus’ special assistant on home ministry resigns amid mounting pressure

Dec 25, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Khoda Baksh Chowdhury, special assistant to Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the home ministry, has resigned from his post, amid mounting criticism over the country’s law and order situation. “The president has accepted his resignation on Wednesday (24 December),” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed.

The resignation comes in the wake of growing calls for accountability following the killing of Inqilab Mancha leader Sharif Osman Bin Hadi in a gun attack on 12 December. Protesters had demanded the resignation of Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and Khoda Baksh Chowdhury. However, the exact reason behind Khoda Baksh’s resignation was not immediately known.

A former inspector general of Bangladesh Police, Khoda Baksh was appointed special assistant on 11 November last year. He served in international peace missions, including the United Nations Transitional Administration in Eastern Slavonia (UNTAES) from 1996, and was promoted to IGP in 2001, superseding several senior officers.

