Tarique Rahman returns to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile

Calls for unity and peace as nation heads to polls

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, widely seen as the frontrunner to become Bangladesh’s next prime minister, returned home on Thursday after 17 years in exile, marking a watershed moment in the country’s turbulent political transition.

Tarique arrived in Dhaka from London aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, with an earlier stopover at Sylhet’s Osmani International Airport. He was accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman, daughter Zaima Rahman, the family’s pet cat Zeebu, and two close aides, Abdur Rahman Suny and Kamal Uddin. Senior BNP Standing Committee members received him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, where a festive atmosphere prevailed as thousands of supporters gathered along the roads, waving national flags and party symbols.

Tarique had left Bangladesh in September 2008 for medical treatment after being arrested during the 1/11 caretaker government period on March 7, 2007, and later granted bail. During the Awami League’s 15-year rule, he was convicted in absentia in five cases and faced nearly 100 lawsuits. Following the fall of the Awami League government amid mass protests last year, all cases against him were dropped, clearing the way for his return.

It took more than three hours for him to travel from the airport to a massive public reception at Dhaka’s 300 Feet area in Purbachal, amid tight security by the army and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). He reached the venue around 3:50 pm and took the stage at 3:54 pm, triggering thunderous applause and slogans from a sea of supporters.

Addressing the gathering, Tarique struck a conciliatory tone, repeatedly emphasising peace, unity and democratic restoration. Quoting American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., he said, “He said, ‘I have a dream.’ Like him, I want to say: I have a plan for Bangladesh.” “We want peace in every possible way,” Rahman said. “If we remain united, we can fulfil the expectations of the people. At any cost, we must protect peace and discipline in the country.”

Drawing parallels between the 1971 Liberation War and the 2024 mass uprising, he said, “Just as people achieved independence in 1971, people from all walks of life united in 2024 to protect Bangladesh’s sovereignty. Today, people want to regain their right to speak and their right to democracy.”

Calling for inclusivity, he said Bangladesh must be safe for all communities. “There are people from the hills and the plains: Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians. We want to build a safe Bangladesh where every woman, man and child can leave home safely and return safely.”

He urged restraint amid political tensions, warning against provocation. “In the face of any conspiracy, we must remain calm and composed. We want peace in the country; we want peace in the country; we want peace in the country.” After the rally, Tarique visited Evercare Hospital to see his mother, former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who remains under treatment.

BNP leaders confirmed that Tarique will contest the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election from Bogura-6 (Sadar), a seat previously held by Khaleda Zia. He is expected to complete his voter registration shortly. The party has refurbished its offices in Gulshan and Naya Paltan, rented a four-storey building in Gulshan for election operations, and set up a research cell as part of preparations.

Interim government Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said Tarique’s return would “fill a political vacuum” in Bangladesh. “The country is going through a democratic transition, and his arrival will make it smoother,” he said, adding that the government is providing all necessary support requested by the BNP regarding security.

Tarique, 60, the son of slain president Ziaur Rahman Bir Uttam and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, began his political career in 1988 at the grassroots level in Bogura. He rose to become BNP’s senior joint secretary general in 2002, was elected senior vice-chairman in 2009, and has served as acting chairman since 2018, following Khaleda Zia’s imprisonment. Bangladesh is set to hold general elections on February 12, and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said Tarique would become prime minister if the party wins: setting the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle as the country seeks a return to democratic normalcy.