AMU Shooting Sparks Alarm Over Campus Security as Teacher shot dead

AMN / NEWS DESK / ALIGARH

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was rocked by gunfire once again on Wednesday, after a teacher was shot dead inside the campus in a brazen attack, raising serious questions over the security situation at the prestigious institution.

The victim, identified as Danish Rao, a computer teacher at ABK High School on the AMU campus, was targeted by masked assailants near the canteen close to Kennedy Hall. According to reports, the attackers, who were riding a two-wheeler, opened fire in broad daylight, triggering panic among students and staff in the area.

Rao sustained critical injuries and was rushed to JN Medical College, where doctors made efforts to save him but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. He had been serving as a teacher at the school for the past 11 years. Family members have, so far, denied any knowledge of personal enmity.

The injured teacher was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), AMU, where doctors declared him dead, confirmed AMU spokesperson Omar S Peerzada.

Further details suggest that around 8.50 pm, Rao was out with two colleagues near the Central Library when the scooter-borne assailants intercepted him, threatened him, and fired four rounds, one of which hit him in the head. The attackers then fled the campus brandishing their weapons.

Soon after the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun reached the spot along with a heavy police force. The area was cordoned off, and forensic teams were called in. Police are scanning CCTV footage from across the campus and have formed multiple teams to track down the unidentified attackers.

“We received information about a teacher being shot. The site has been inspected, and forensic experts are at work. The assailants have not yet been identified, but several teams are engaged in the investigation. The accused will be arrested soon,” SSP Jadaun said.

The killing has intensified concerns over campus security at AMU, with students and residents questioning how armed assailants could strike and escape from a high-security university zone.

The incident has also triggered political reactions. Samajwadi Party leader Ajju Ishaq criticised the Uttar Pradesh government, saying that claims of a “zero tolerance” policy on crime have failed. “If teachers are not safe, what does zero tolerance mean? Murders are happening openly. The culprits must be arrested immediately,” he said.

The shocking murder has left the university community and the city of Aligarh in fear, as authorities face mounting pressure to restore confidence and ensure safety within the AMU campus.

Meanwhile an FIR was lodged on Thursday at Civil Lines police station by Dr Rao Faraz Waris, the younger brother of the deceased. The case has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In the FIR Waris stated that he and his friend Jafar were heading towards the cycle stand after having tea at the Maulana Azad Library canteen around 8.45 pm when they heard a gunshot. As they rushed towards the spot, unidentified assailants also allegedly opened fire at them as well before fleeing.

“On reaching the spot, I found my elder brother, Rao Danish Hilal, lying injured on the ground while the attackers fled towards Suleman Hall. We arranged a vehicle and took him to the emergency ward of JN Medical College, where he was declared dead during treatment,” the complainant stated in the FIR.

Rao Danish Hilal (45) was a teacher at ABK Union School run by Aligarh Muslim University. His murder sent shockwaves across the campus, with teachers, students, family members and friends rushing to JNMC. Police also reached the hospital soon after receiving information.

SP City Aligarh Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said on Thursday that three police teams have been constituted to trace the culprits. “We are examining all aspects. One eyewitness has revealed that the attackers briefly interacted with the teacher before opening fire,” he said.

AMU initiates steps to strengthen security on campus

Taken off guard by the shocking murder of a teacher on Wednesday night, Aligarh Muslim University administration has initiated a comprehensive review of existing security arrangements in close consultation with the deputy inspector general (DIG) of Aligarh Range and the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Aligarh.

A day after the incident on Wednesday, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration expressed shock and anguish over the tragic murder of Danish Rao, a teacher at ABK Union School, AMU. The University community stands united in grief and condemns this heinous act in the strongest possible terms, stated vice chancellor of AMU Prof. Naima Khatoon.

Expressing condolences, the vice chancellor said, “The loss of a dedicated teacher in such a brutal manner is deeply distressing. It is a loss for the University. On behalf of the entire AMU fraternity, I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family. We share their grief and assure them of our fullest support in this moment of irreparable loss.”

The VC further emphasized that the safety and security of all members of the University remain a paramount concern. In this regard, AMU has initiated a comprehensive review of existing security arrangements, stated the press statement by PRO of AMU.

A high-level meeting has been scheduled for Friday to reassess and strengthen all security measures across the campus, ensuring that every necessary step is taken afresh to prevent such incidents in the future.