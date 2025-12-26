Tanzania: 5 killed in helicopter crash

NEWS DESK

In northern Tanzania, five people were killed in a helicopter crashed on Mount Kilimanjaro yesterday. The Tanzania civil aviation authority said that, the helicopter went down near Barafu Camp.

Local media, citing Kilimanjaro regional police chief Simon Maigwa, reported that the aircraft was on a medical rescue mission at the time of the crash. Those killed include the pilot, a doctor, a mountain guide, and two foreign tourists.

Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, rises to nearly 6,000 metres, or about 20,000 feet, above sea level and attracts around 50,000 climbers each year.