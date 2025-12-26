Pope Leo urges Ukraine and Russia to hold direct talks to end war

AMN / WEB DESK

Pope Leo in his first Christmas sermon today urged Ukraine and Russia to find the courage to hold direct talks to end the war. Speaking at St Peter’s square, the first U.S. pope, expressed hope that the fighting would stop and that all sides, with support of international community, find the courage to engage in sincere, direct and respectful dialogue. His plea comes as US-led negotiations on a deal to end the fighting continues.

Earlier, during the sermon, Pope Leo decried conditions for Palestinians in Gaza. Leo, who was elected in May this year, said that Jesus was born in a stable to show that God chose to live among people in a weak and temporary place. He said this should make us think about the tents in Gaza, where people are suffering in bad weather.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in October after two years of intense bombardment and military operations, but humanitarian agencies say there is still too little aid getting into Gaza, where nearly the entire population is homeless.