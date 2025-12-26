Bnagladesh: Awami League banned from contesting elections

AMN /DHAKA

Bangladesh’s interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has reaffirmed that the Awami League (AL) will not be able to participate in the next national election, scheduled for February 12, citing the suspension of the party’s activities and deregistration.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said that the government’s position on the Awami League was “clear,” noting that its political activities remain banned and its registration as a political party has been suspended. As a result, he said, the party cannot take part in the upcoming polls.

Alam made the remarks yesterday while speaking to reporters at the Foreign Service Academy, Dhaka, responding to questions about a letter reportedly sent to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus by five US lawmakers urging inclusive, free and fair elections. He said he had not seen the letter and was not aware of its contents.

The US lawmakers, Representatives Gregory W. Meeks, Bill Huizenga, Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Julie Johnson and Tom Suozzi had expressed concern that banning an entire political party could disenfranchise a significant portion of voters. They stressed that freedom of association and individual, rather than collective, criminal responsibility are fundamental human rights.

Despite the international concerns, the interim government reiterated that, with the Awami League’s activities banned and its registration cancelled by the Election Commission, the party will remain excluded from the forthcoming election amid Bangladesh’s ongoing political transition.